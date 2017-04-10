Tennessee joins states urging court to reinstate travel ban
Tennessee is joining more than a dozen other states in urging an appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban. State Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris, a Collierville Republican considering a bid for governor next year, lauded Attorney General Herbert Slatery's office for filing a brief with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|15 hr
|buzzkill
|16
|did you know bob corker has lied about where he... (Oct '06)
|Sat
|Genious
|48
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|Fri
|BackStreets
|2
|Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16)
|Apr 12
|Cackle
|2
|Immigrant Student Bill Fails in House Education...
|Apr 12
|Jesus
|5
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Apr 12
|Aman
|8,702
|Splitting children on taxes
|Apr 11
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC