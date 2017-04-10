Tennessee joins states urging court t...

Tennessee joins states urging court to reinstate travel ban

Read more: Washington Times

Tennessee is joining more than a dozen other states in urging an appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban. State Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris, a Collierville Republican considering a bid for governor next year, lauded Attorney General Herbert Slatery's office for filing a brief with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

