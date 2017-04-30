Tennessee issues Public Health Advisory on Fentanyl
Fentanyl, an exceptionally powerful drug used legally to treat extreme pain, has found its way to the illegal drug market, and it is killing people. According to three departments and one agency of Tennessee State Government, overdose deaths associated with fentanyl are increasing in the state and law enforcement officials have found the drug in counterfeit versions of commonly misused pain relief pills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best and Weak Presidents since world war 2
|Sun
|Poll Taker
|1
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|Sat
|ElDiablo
|9
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Sat
|Darwin
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating
|Apr 28
|Truth
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Framing
|Apr 28
|Truth
|4
|5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly
|Apr 25
|tnmtndude
|1
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC