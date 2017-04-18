Tennessee House, Senate approve Haslam's road funding bill
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's proposal to boost road and bridge funding in Tennessee was passed by both legislative chambers on Wednesday, after the House rejected an effort supported by GOP leaders to strip a gas tax hike out of the bill. Haslam has touted his proposal dubbed the Improve Act as including more tax cuts than Tennesseans would pay at the pump through raising the gas tax by 6 cents per gallon over the next three years, and diesel by 10 cents over the same period.
