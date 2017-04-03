Tennessee house fire leaves five dead...

Tennessee house fire leaves five dead including three kids

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Five people who lived at the home were Jimmy Pollack Senior, Carrie Pollack, and their three children ages 14, four and three The blaze was reported late Thursday, a few minutes before midnight in Buchanan, which is a rural area along the Kentucky state line about 100 miles northwest of Nashville. Five people who lived at the home were Jimmy Pollack Senior, Carrie Pollack, and their three children, two girls ages three and four along with their 14-year-old brother according to WPDS Local 6 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Thu SurrenderCONS 110
News Immigrant tuition break gaining support in Tenn... Wed spud 3
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... Apr 4 We Know 10
Help! Debating a move from CT to TN Apr 3 Esellier244 1
News 14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09) Apr 2 SAj3467 23
News Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay... Mar 31 NOM s Waffle House 9
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) Mar 29 Testing 8,701
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,120,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC