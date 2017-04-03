Tennessee house fire leaves five dead including three kids
Five people who lived at the home were Jimmy Pollack Senior, Carrie Pollack, and their three children ages 14, four and three The blaze was reported late Thursday, a few minutes before midnight in Buchanan, which is a rural area along the Kentucky state line about 100 miles northwest of Nashville. Five people who lived at the home were Jimmy Pollack Senior, Carrie Pollack, and their three children, two girls ages three and four along with their 14-year-old brother according to WPDS Local 6 .
