Tennessee Higher Education Commission Reports Show More Students than Ever Going to College

A record number of students are going to college directly after high school and they are showing up more prepared once they get there according to two recent reports from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission . The reports reveal that in 2016, 38,698 high school seniors who graduated in 2016 enrolled in college that fall.

