Tennessee girl safe, teacher arrested near California cabin after more than a month

A 15-year-old Tennessee girl was rescued near a cabin in a remote part of northern California recently, more than a month after her 50-year-old teacher kidnapped her and set off a nationwide manhunt, authorities said. Health sciences teacher Tad Cummins surrendered to sheriff's deputies without incident in Cecilville, California, hours after they had set up surveillance on his vehicle in the area, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.