Tennessee couple charged for trying to sell baby in court for preliminary hearing

A Greene County couple accused of trying to sell their baby after posting an ad on Craigslist were in court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing. Deanna Greer, 37, and John Cain, 26, face charges of criminal attempt to commit aggravate child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment, as well as violating "Haley's Law."

