Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act heads to Governor
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam praised the passage of the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act, the governor's legislation to increase broadband access to Tennessee's unserved citizens. The House of Representatives passed HB 529/SB 1215 by a vote of 93-4, and it now heads to the governor's desk for signature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|3 hr
|buzzkill
|16
|did you know bob corker has lied about where he... (Oct '06)
|Sat
|Genious
|48
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|Fri
|BackStreets
|2
|Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16)
|Apr 12
|Cackle
|2
|Immigrant Student Bill Fails in House Education...
|Apr 12
|Jesus
|5
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Apr 12
|Aman
|8,702
|Splitting children on taxes
|Apr 11
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC