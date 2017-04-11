Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act Heads to Governor Bill Haslam
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam praised the passage of the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act, the governor's legislation to increase broadband access to Tennessee's unserved citizens. The House of Representatives passed HB 529/SB 1215 93-4, and it now heads to the governor's desk for signature.
