Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act...

Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act Heads to Governor Bill Haslam

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam praised the passage of the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act, the governor's legislation to increase broadband access to Tennessee's unserved citizens. The House of Representatives passed HB 529/SB 1215 93-4, and it now heads to the governor's desk for signature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Splitting children on taxes 2 hr Guest 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) 5 hr Born Again Gay 113
News Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi... 16 hr Izzy-_- 7
News Inside Look: How McConnell Thwarted Obama, Then... Mon Denny CranesPlace 2
News Trump claims flexibility as strength Apr 8 popcorn ready 2
News 14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09) Apr 8 disgusted 24
News Immigrant tuition break gaining support in Tenn... Apr 5 spud 3
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,016 • Total comments across all topics: 280,224,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC