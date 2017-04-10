Tennessee breaks new healthcare ground with legislation Tennessee...

Tennessee breaks new healthcare groun...

Tennessee breaks new healthcare ground with legislation

Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Tennessee doctors have praised a new state law that adds financial predictability in contracts between health plans and healthcare providers. The Provider Stability Act passed unanimously in both chambers of the Tennessee General Assembly and received Gov. Bill Haslam's signature on April 5. Senate Bill 437/House Bill 498, sponsored by Sen. Bo Watson, R-Hixson, and Rep. Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, requires health insurance companies to give a 60-day notice to a healthcare provider when reimbursement rates change, if such changes are a result of a policy change at the sole discretion of the payer.

