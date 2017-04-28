Tennessee Board of Education member Gordon Ferguson observes...
Two Tennessee Board of Education members visited Lebanon High School on Friday and gained insight in the Wilson County school district and Lebanon High School. Board members Lillian Hartgrove and Gordon Ferguson visited the school as a part of their Day in the District event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|4 hr
|ElDiablo
|9
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|15 hr
|Darwin
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating
|Fri
|Truth
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Framing
|Fri
|Truth
|4
|5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly
|Apr 25
|tnmtndude
|1
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|Teachers taking advantage of students
|Apr 23
|Legit voter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC