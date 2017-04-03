Tennessee bill to declare God as source of liberty advances
After previously voting the bill down, a House panel has advanced legislation to amend the state constitution to say that God is the source of Tennesseans' liberties. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted Wednesday to advance the measure sponsored by Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough.
