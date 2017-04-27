Tennessee Adjutant General Max Haston Receives Danish Medal
In a ceremony at the Tennessee National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27th, Tennessee's Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Max Haston, received the Danish Home Guard Meritorious Service Medal.
