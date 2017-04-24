Tenn. teen's family sues school after janitor charged with rape
Jessica Galyon, 29, a school janitor, was arrested in February after she allegedly raped a 16-year-old high school student. The family of a Tennessee high school male student is suing a school district and the contractor that employed a female janitor accused of raping the teen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|12 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|5
|5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly
|Apr 25
|tnmtndude
|1
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|Teachers taking advantage of students
|Apr 23
|Legit voter
|1
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|Apr 22
|TN IS EVIL
|3
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|Apr 18
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|4,807
|Cleveland TN Church of God International Office...
|Apr 18
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC