Tenn. teacher accused of kidnapping teen planned escape to Mexico
The Tennessee teacher who allegedly kidnapped his former 15-year-old student had planned to escape to Mexico with the teen, according to federal court documents filed Monday. Tad Cummins, 50, allegedly altered his appearance, switched license plates twice, disabled the car's GPS and used various aliases for him and the teen, documents state.
