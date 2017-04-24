Tenn. teacher accused of kidnapping t...

Tenn. teacher accused of kidnapping teen planned escape to Mexico

Read more: New York Daily News

The Tennessee teacher who allegedly kidnapped his former 15-year-old student had planned to escape to Mexico with the teen, according to federal court documents filed Monday. Tad Cummins, 50, allegedly altered his appearance, switched license plates twice, disabled the car's GPS and used various aliases for him and the teen, documents state.

