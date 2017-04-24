Tenn. Senate Passes Bill That Could Let Judges Discriminate Against LGBT People

The Tennessee Senate voted Thursday 23-6 to approve a bill that LGBT civil rights advocates claim would let state judges discriminate against members of the LGBT community, the Associated Press reports. If signed by Gov. Bill Haslam, Senate Bill 1085, which last month went through the state's House as House Bill 1111 , would require that words in state law must be interpreted as having "natural and ordinary meaning."

