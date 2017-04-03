Teen saves sister's life in Tennessee...

Teen saves sister's life in Tennessee fire; 5 others killed

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

This photo provided by Cassie Walsh, of WMFU Radio, shows the remains of a house that caught fire killing five family members in the early morning hours Friday, April 7, 2017, in Buchanan, Tenn. A young teenager saved her little sister's life in the overnight house fire that killed their parents and three siblings, a Tennessee sheriff said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Thu SurrenderCONS 110
News Immigrant tuition break gaining support in Tenn... Apr 5 spud 3
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... Apr 4 We Know 10
Help! Debating a move from CT to TN Apr 3 Esellier244 1
News 14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09) Apr 2 SAj3467 23
News Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay... Mar 31 NOM s Waffle House 9
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) Mar 29 Testing 8,701
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,182 • Total comments across all topics: 280,136,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC