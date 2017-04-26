Teacher to return to Tennessee to fac...

Teacher to return to Tennessee to face charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The Tennessee teacher was arrested Thursday and the teen was recovered in Northern California after a nationwide search. The 50-year-old Cummins also took off with two handguns, clothes and a $4,500 loan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 6 hr Democrats gas tax 3
News 5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly 15 hr tnmtndude 1
News Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15) Mon Truth 19
Teachers taking advantage of students Apr 23 Legit voter 1
Help! Debating a move from CT to TN Apr 22 TN IS EVIL 3
Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06) Apr 18 Ga_SwampGirl2017 4,807
Cleveland TN Church of God International Office... Apr 18 Ga_SwampGirl2017 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,571,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC