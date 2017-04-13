TBI Study: Tennessee sees increase in drug, narcotic violations
The report is based off data from law enforcement agencies across the state through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System. TBI says more than half of all reported offenses in the "Crimes Against Persons" category involved domestic violence.
Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
