Storms roll into Middle Tennessee
The storms started in areas such as Rutherford, Coffee and Bedford counties just after 4 p.m. A brief Tornado Warning was issued for the counties as the storm made its way through the area. Click here to see weather alerts and warnings .
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teachers taking advantage of students
|1 hr
|Legit voter
|1
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|16 hr
|TN IS EVIL
|3
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|Apr 18
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|4,807
|Cleveland TN Church of God International Office...
|Apr 18
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|1
|14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09)
|Apr 17
|Family
|25
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Apr 16
|buzzkill
|14
|did you know bob corker has lied about where he... (Oct '06)
|Apr 15
|Genious
|48
