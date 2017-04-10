Shhhhooot
For some time now, there have been legal restrictions on the purchase of epinephrine products, which, under such brand names as Sudafed, were long used freely by sufferers from sinus conditions and colds to eliminate nasal congestion. But, as chronic sniffle victims know well, to buy such a product now requires purchasers to sign a register form at the desk of their pharmacy, thereby to ensure that they are not buying in quantity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16)
|20 hr
|Cackle
|2
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|21 hr
|Witness
|13
|Immigrant Student Bill Fails in House Education...
|Wed
|Jesus
|5
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Aman
|8,702
|Splitting children on taxes
|Tue
|Guest
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Apr 11
|Born Again Gay
|113
|Inside Look: How McConnell Thwarted Obama, Then...
|Apr 10
|Denny CranesPlace
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC