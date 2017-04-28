Second Harvest radiothon helps East Tennessee kids
Approximately 266,000 children in 18 Tennessee counties receive food receive food through the Food for the Kids program every week during the school year. Second Harvest of East Tennessee wants to make sure those children have food during the summer months.
