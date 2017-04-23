Republican Bill Lee announces run for governor of Tennessee
Republican Bill Lee announces run for governor of Tennessee Lee's announcement makes him the latest candidate to enter the race. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://tnne.ws/2pRVuWx Williamson County businessman Bill Lee talks with a few of his employees who are working on a building under construction at Fifth and Church in downtown Nashville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teachers taking advantage of students
|10 hr
|Legit voter
|1
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|Sat
|TN IS EVIL
|3
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|Apr 18
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|4,807
|Cleveland TN Church of God International Office...
|Apr 18
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|1
|14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09)
|Apr 17
|Family
|25
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Apr 16
|buzzkill
|14
|did you know bob corker has lied about where he... (Oct '06)
|Apr 15
|Genious
|48
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC