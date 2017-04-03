Reported Sighting Of Missing Tennessee Student-Teacher In Nashville Unfounded
Law enforcement officials in the state issued an amber alert for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas who went missing on March 13. Tennessee law enforcement officials continued their search for missing teen Elizabeth Thomas - who is at the centre of statewide Amber Alert - after her reported sighting Tuesday evening in Nashville was deemed unfounded. The Maury County student is suspected of being kidnapped by her 50-year-old teacher, Tad Cummins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|6 hr
|SurrenderCONS
|110
|Immigrant tuition break gaining support in Tenn...
|Wed
|spud
|3
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|Apr 4
|We Know
|10
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|Apr 3
|Esellier244
|1
|14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09)
|Apr 2
|SAj3467
|23
|Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay...
|Mar 31
|NOM s Waffle House
|9
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Mar 29
|Testing
|8,701
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC