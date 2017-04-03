Reported Sighting Of Missing Tennesse...

Reported Sighting Of Missing Tennessee Student-Teacher In Nashville Unfounded

Wednesday

Law enforcement officials in the state issued an amber alert for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas who went missing on March 13. Tennessee law enforcement officials continued their search for missing teen Elizabeth Thomas - who is at the centre of statewide Amber Alert - after her reported sighting Tuesday evening in Nashville was deemed unfounded. The Maury County student is suspected of being kidnapped by her 50-year-old teacher, Tad Cummins.

