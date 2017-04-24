Rain, flooding causes rock slide in Carter County
Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation worked to clear State Route 362 in Carter County Sunday afternoon when several large rocks fell onto road. Officials say the rock slide was caused by heavy rain that moved through the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|5 hr
|Nosey two
|2
|Teachers taking advantage of students
|Sun
|Legit voter
|1
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|Sat
|TN IS EVIL
|3
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|Apr 18
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|4,807
|Cleveland TN Church of God International Office...
|Apr 18
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|1
|14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09)
|Apr 17
|Family
|25
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Apr 16
|buzzkill
|14
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC