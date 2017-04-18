Prosecutor wants more information in ...

Prosecutor wants more information in fatal police shooting

A prosecutor has asked for more information in the investigation of a fatal police shooting involving a white officer and an armed African-American man. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced last week that it had finished its investigation into the Feb. 10 shooting of 31-year-old Jocques Scott Clemmons by Nashville Police Officer Josh Lippert.

