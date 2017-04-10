Professional wrestler Kane making bid for mayor in Tennessee
The towering WWE villain whose real name is Glenn Jacobs had previously filed papers to be able to raise money for a bid to succeed term-limited Mayor Tim Burchett. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that Jacobs formally kicked off his campaign on Tuesday.
