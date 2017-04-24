Presidential historian: Look at how Trump is growing, leading Read Story John North

Presidential historian: Look at how T...

April 25, 2017: Presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin spoke at the Bijou Theater on her award winning book "Team of Rivals" and the lessons learned from President Abraham Lincoln's time in office. Don't judge President Donald Trump's performance in his first 100 days based on what laws he's managed to get passed.

