Portion Of Roof Of Building Next To First Tennessee Pavilion Collapses
A portion of a roof on an old brick building next to the First Tennessee Pavilion by Finley Stadium collapsed on Friday. No one was injured in the collapse, which comes just after a similar incident at the Cheeburger Cheeburger building at 138 Market St. A portion of a roof on an old brick building next to the First Tennessee Pavilion by Finley Stadium collapsed on Friday.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|1 hr
|Defeat Bob Corker
|8
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|7 hr
|Darwin
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating
|Fri
|Truth
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Framing
|Fri
|Truth
|4
|5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly
|Apr 25
|tnmtndude
|1
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|Teachers taking advantage of students
|Apr 23
|Legit voter
|1
