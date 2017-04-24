Portion Of Roof Of Building Next To F...

Portion Of Roof Of Building Next To First Tennessee Pavilion Collapses

A portion of a roof on an old brick building next to the First Tennessee Pavilion by Finley Stadium collapsed on Friday. No one was injured in the collapse, which comes just after a similar incident at the Cheeburger Cheeburger building at 138 Market St. A portion of a roof on an old brick building next to the First Tennessee Pavilion by Finley Stadium collapsed on Friday.

