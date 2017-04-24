Police seeking charges, say bounty hunters shot 2 men
Experts say Arkansas will have a harder time getting more lethal injection drugs after an unprecedented court challenge by a drug distributor and possible complications during at least one of the four executions... Experts say Arkansas will have a harder time getting more lethal injection drugs after an unprecedented court challenge by a drug distributor and possible complications during at least one of the four executions the state carried out this month. Trump executive order directing federal agencies to seek out new ocean expanses in the Atlantic and Arctic for offshore drilling expected to face yearslong review, court challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating
|14 hr
|Truth
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Framing
|14 hr
|Truth
|4
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|16 hr
|Anonymous
|6
|5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly
|Apr 25
|tnmtndude
|1
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|Teachers taking advantage of students
|Apr 23
|Legit voter
|1
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|Apr 22
|TN IS EVIL
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC