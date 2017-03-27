Photo gallery: MTSU Stock Horse Team hosts show at Tennessee Livestock Center
The MTSU Stock Horse Team hosted a show at the Tennessee Livestock Center on Saturday. The riders competed in classes against regional members of the American Stock Horse Association.
