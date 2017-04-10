Officials: Inmates assault 3 Tennesse...

Officials: Inmates assault 3 Tennessee correctional officers

A Tennessee prison is on lockdown after three correctional officers were assaulted, including two who were stabbed multiple times during a weekend disturbance involving 16 inmates. The Tennessee Department of Correction says the inmates attacked the officers, holding one hostage for three hours Sunday afternoon at a housing unit at the Turney Center Industrial Complex.

