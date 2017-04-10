News 52 mins ago 6:08 a.m.Cory Batey returns to court, hearing in Vanderbilt rape case delayed
Batey, now 23, appeared in the monochrome blue denim uniform worn by Tennessee Department of Correction inmates. He's served about a year of his 15-year-prison term and is housed at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16)
|17 hr
|Cackle
|2
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|18 hr
|Witness
|13
|Immigrant Student Bill Fails in House Education...
|23 hr
|Jesus
|5
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Aman
|8,702
|Splitting children on taxes
|Tue
|Guest
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Tue
|Born Again Gay
|113
|Inside Look: How McConnell Thwarted Obama, Then...
|Apr 10
|Denny CranesPlace
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC