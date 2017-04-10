News 29 mins ago 11:00 p.m.Nashville attorney, Iraq War vet announces Democratic run for Corker'sa

James Mackler, a Nashville attorney and Iraq War veteran, will on Monday become the first Tennessee Democrat to announce plans to run in 2018 for the state's U.S. Senate seat held by U.S. Sen. Bob Corker , R-Tennessee. Mackler cited his military background repeatedly in a news release provided to The USA Today Network - Tennessee ahead of the formal announcement, saying he's "running to restore respect, honesty, and most importantly, integrity in Washington."

