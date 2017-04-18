New Open Container Bill for Alcohol FAILS in TN
Gov. Bill Haslam's proposal to ban open alcohol bottles or cans in vehicles traveling on Tennessee roads has failed for the year. Tennessee currently bans drivers from drinking alcohol while at the wheel, but does not extend that prohibition to passengers.
