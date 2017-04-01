Nashville Ballet Unveils 'Bold' 2017-18 Season
Nashville Ballet boldly steps into the future with a 2017-2018 performance season that promises to showcase the full spectrum of the art, from the pinnacle of classical ballet to fearless contemporary works. The upcoming season will be rounded out by the return of highly anticipated fan favorites and the 10th year of Nashville's Nutcracker .
