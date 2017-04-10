Middle Tennessee Suspends 2 Football ...

Middle Tennessee Suspends 2 Football Players Amid Animal Cruelty Investigation

Middle Tennessee suspended defensive lineman Justin Akins and linebacker Shalom Alvarez on Wednesday, as they are under investigation for animal cruelty due to a video posted on Snapchat. "The actions captured on this video are obviously disturbing," MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro said in a university statement .

