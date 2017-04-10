Maryville's The Young Fables help promote East TN music tourism Read Story Brittany Bade
April 14, 2017: Maryville country-music duo The Young Fables took over the Tennessee Department of Tourism's Snapchat account in order to promote East Tennessee music tourism. The Young Fables pose for a snap for the Tennessee Deptartment of Tourism's Snapchat "Spotlight Series."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|did you know bob corker has lied about where he... (Oct '06)
|10 hr
|Genious
|48
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|Fri
|BackStreets
|2
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Thu
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|14
|Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16)
|Apr 12
|Cackle
|2
|Immigrant Student Bill Fails in House Education...
|Apr 12
|Jesus
|5
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Apr 12
|Aman
|8,702
|Splitting children on taxes
|Apr 11
|Guest
|1
