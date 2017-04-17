Local high school students win STEMC writing competition

Three Tipton County students will soon be packing their bags and three more are $75 richer after winning the Southwest Tennessee Electric Creative Writing & Scholarship Competition that was presented to the junior class at their high school. Students are selected for the Washington Youth Tour by writing a short story titled "Electric Cooperatives-Going Beyond the Wires" that explains how co-ops provide communities with much more than electric power.

