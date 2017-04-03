Legislators who killed Constituitional Carry in 2017 in Tennessee
Last week, Tennesseans heard "a great disturbance in the Force" as a small group of House legislators killed three specific bills - constitutional carry, permitless open carry, and improved civil immunity. The subcommittee has only 7 members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|11 hr
|Esellier244
|1
|14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09)
|Sun
|SAj3467
|23
|Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay...
|Mar 31
|NOM s Waffle House
|9
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Mar 31
|Loyalty Cancer
|109
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Mar 29
|Testing
|8,701
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Mar 25
|Mickie
|12
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 24
|April Dawn
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC