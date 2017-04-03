Legal challenge over Fred Thompson's ...

Legal challenge over Fred Thompson's estate concludes

17 hrs ago

In this Oct. 5, 2007, file photo, Republican Presidential hopeful, former Tennessee Sen. Fred Thompson, pauses while addressing the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in Washington. The Tennessean reported that Dan Thompson and Tony Thompson dropped their lawsuit that claimed their father's widow, Jeri Thompson, had made changes to his will at a time when he "lacked the requisite mental capacity."

