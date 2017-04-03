Legal challenge over Fred Thompson's estate concludes
In this Oct. 5, 2007, file photo, Republican Presidential hopeful, former Tennessee Sen. Fred Thompson, pauses while addressing the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in Washington. The Tennessean reported that Dan Thompson and Tony Thompson dropped their lawsuit that claimed their father's widow, Jeri Thompson, had made changes to his will at a time when he "lacked the requisite mental capacity."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrant tuition break gaining support in Tenn...
|4 hr
|Wildchild
|2
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|15 hr
|We Know
|10
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|Mon
|Esellier244
|1
|14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09)
|Apr 2
|SAj3467
|23
|Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay...
|Mar 31
|NOM s Waffle House
|9
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Mar 31
|Loyalty Cancer
|109
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Mar 29
|Testing
|8,701
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC