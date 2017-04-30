LBL's Early Squirrel Season Begins May 13th
Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area's 2017 spring squirrel hunting season will open May 13th - June 11th, in Tennessee and May 20th - June 16th, in Kentucky. Hunters must have a valid Kentucky or Tennessee state hunting license for the state in which they are hunting.
