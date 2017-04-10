Lawsuit accuses company of exploiting...

Lawsuit accuses company of exploiting foreign workers

A Guatemalan man and two of his former co-workers have filed a federal lawsuit against a Tennessee landscaping company, accusing the firm of trafficking immigrants for forced labor. The Tennessean reports that Mynor Chox said he was treated like a servant and threatened with deportation if he complained about working conditions at Outdoors Unlimited landscaping company in Murfreesboro, about 35 miles southeast of Nashville.

