Lawsuit accuses company of exploiting foreign workers
A Guatemalan man and two of his former co-workers have filed a federal lawsuit against a Tennessee landscaping company, accusing the firm of trafficking immigrants for forced labor. The Tennessean reports that Mynor Chox said he was treated like a servant and threatened with deportation if he complained about working conditions at Outdoors Unlimited landscaping company in Murfreesboro, about 35 miles southeast of Nashville.
Tennessee Discussions
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|21 hr
|buzzkill
|16
|did you know bob corker has lied about where he... (Oct '06)
|Sat
|Genious
|48
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|Fri
|BackStreets
|2
|Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16)
|Apr 12
|Cackle
|2
|Immigrant Student Bill Fails in House Education...
|Apr 12
|Jesus
|5
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Apr 12
|Aman
|8,702
|Splitting children on taxes
|Apr 11
|Guest
|1
