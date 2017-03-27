Largely white opioid epidemic highlights black frustration
In this Feb. 10, 2017 photo, Dr. Daniel Sumrok, a family physician and director of the Center for Addiction Science at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, talks to a group during a therapy session in McKenzie, Tenn. Those attending the session said painkillers prescribed after accidents or injuries paved the way to their dependence on opioids.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09)
|4 hr
|Truth
|21
|Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay...
|Fri
|NOM s Waffle House
|9
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Fri
|Loyalty Cancer
|109
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Mar 29
|Testing
|8,701
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Mar 25
|Mickie
|12
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 24
|April Dawn
|7
|Fight Over Forrest Statue Isn't Over
|Mar 22
|Marty Schlepperman
|1
