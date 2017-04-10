Ladies of Lee perform at TMEA Conference
Lee University's all-female choir Ladies of Lee recently performed at Tennessee Music Education Association's annual conference held in Nashville at the Opryland Hotel. Lee University's all-female choir Ladies of Lee recently performed at Tennessee Music Education Association's annual conference held in Nashville at the Opryland Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|3 hr
|buzzkill
|16
|did you know bob corker has lied about where he... (Oct '06)
|Sat
|Genious
|48
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|Fri
|BackStreets
|2
|Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16)
|Apr 12
|Cackle
|2
|Immigrant Student Bill Fails in House Education...
|Apr 12
|Jesus
|5
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Apr 12
|Aman
|8,702
|Splitting children on taxes
|Apr 11
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC