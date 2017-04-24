Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tennessee
There are 2 comments on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 8 hrs ago, titled Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tennessee. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:
Not only have Tennessee gas prices reached the highest daily average since June 2016, but Knoxville is one of the most expensive places to get gas, according to AAA. Tennessee gas prices reached $2.18 on Thursday.
#1 9 hrs ago
Those dang Democrats are at it again. Their greed knows no limits.
#2 9 hrs ago
Ky gas was 20 cents per gallon higher. Sometimes KY gas has been 40 cents higher per gallon.
