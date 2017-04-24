Joseph Kennedy fires a gun in the ballistic lab at TBI headquarters
Brooke Duke of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation scrapes a piece of clothing for trace evidence April 21 at the TBI headquarters in Nashville. Any evidence, which might include glass, paint, hair or fibers, is collected on a sheet of paper below the garment and microscopically scanned for analysis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best and Weak Presidents since world war 2
|19 hr
|Poll Taker
|1
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|Sat
|ElDiablo
|9
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Sat
|Darwin
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating
|Apr 28
|Truth
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Framing
|Apr 28
|Truth
|4
|5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly
|Apr 25
|tnmtndude
|1
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC