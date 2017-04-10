Jack Maddux Announces Candidacy For United States Congress 4th District Of Tennessee
A Navy veteran, former police officer and local business manager, Jack Maddux, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination to the United States Congress District 4 of Tennessee.
