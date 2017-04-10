Inside Look: How McConnell Thwarted O...

Inside Look: How McConnell Thwarted Obama, Then Saved the Gorsuch Nomination

It's a testament to the turbulence in the global affairs and the head-spinning churn of the Trump-era news cycle that the confirmation of a Supreme Court Justice -- featuring a massive fight in the Senate -- was treated like a second-tier story last week. In case you missed it, Neil Gorsuch is joining the Court as an Associate Justice today, filling a seat left vacant by the death of Antonin Scalia in early 2016.

#1 12 hrs ago
Thanks to Mitch McConnell President Trump wins again!
#2 12 hrs ago
BB Board wrote:
Thanks to Mitch McConnell President Trump wins again!
The nation wins again ! The country would have been destroyed with Hillary packing the courts with people who think the Consitution is a living changing document !

Judged:

1

1

1

