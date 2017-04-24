IMPROVE Act passes General AssemblyThe Tennessee General Assembly...
The Tennessee General Assembly voted Monday to pass Gov. Bill Haslam's IMPROVE Act, giving the state its largest tax cut in history, including a 20 percent tax cut on food and the first gas tax increase in years. The IMPROVE Act is on its way to the governor's desk after the House concurred Monday with the Senate bill passed last Wednesday 25-6.
